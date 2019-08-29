|
Peter Pedro G. Pohl, age 78, at rest August 26, 2019; Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Masangkay) for 54 years; Loving father of the late Mary Ann Pohl McKeating, Jo Ann (Timothy J.) Pohl-Moran, Bobbie (Steven) Leinweber, Peterson Mark (Yesenia) Pohl, and Gail (Allan) Maki; Cherished grandfather of Ian, Shioban, the late Sinead, Jade, Brandon, and Cyrus Pohl, Isabel, Nicholas, Peter and Rosemary Ann Maki; Dear brother of the late Natividad Estrada, Nariza Valles, the late Apolonio Pohl, Wamer G. Pohl, Isabelita Gravides, Josefina Carone , the late Basilisa Rosales, and the late Apolinario Pohl; Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and friend to many; Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Saturday, August 31, 2019 Family and Friends will meet directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church 2751 W. 38th Pl, Chicago, Mass 10:00 a.m, Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019