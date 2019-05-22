Peter G. Pelafas, Attorney at Law; 90 years;Beloved Husband of the late Mary; Nee: Fiffles. Loving Dad of Laura Good, Dean (Susan), James (Michele). Dear Son of the late Gus & late Stella. Loving Brother of late Steve (late MaryJo), and late James. Proud Grandfather of John Good, Amber Piperi, Julian Good, Peter Dean, and Great-grandfather of Christian and Francesca Piperi. Loving Uncle to late Stephen Wayne (Denise), late Deanos, the Dean & Connie Fiffles Family, the Peter & Joan Economou Family, the Tony & Peggie Santucci Family. Loving God Father to Angela Santucci. Loving Son-In-Law to Helen "Yia-Yia" Fiffles. Loving Father-In-Law to Peter Good. His life was so enriched with his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and dear friends, whom he loved dearly.Special love and thanks to nephew Dr. Peter Santucci & loving caretaker Dean Mark Cadavedo.US Army Lieutenant Veteran during the Korean War, former President of the Hellenic Bar Association of Illinois, former partner of Ariston Realty Corp. of River Forest, and former member of the Oak Park Board of Realtors.God has blessed us with giving us the most caring and loving Father we could have ever imagined.Visitation Thursday 4PM to 9PM at Salerno's Galewood Chapel (John Rago Sons FD), 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Friday everyone is asked to assemble 10:15am for a 10:30am Service directly at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60644. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. For more info call (773)-889-1700 or online guestbook at www.RagoSons.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary