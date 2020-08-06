Peter R. Pattara, Age 63, of Kankakee, formerly of Oak Lawn, Born into Eternal Life on July 30, 2020. Loving father of Edward Restituto (Kathryn), Mary Rose Pattara, and James Everett Pattara. Proud grandpa of Giada. Beloved son of the late Alice and Edward Pattara. Devoted brother of Mary Fran (Kirk) Wessler, Laura Pattara, Lisa (Bernie) Pattara-McGrane, and Vincent (JoAnn) Pattara. "Uncle Peter" was also loved by many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews. Peter is also remembered by many loving friends. Alumnus of St. Laurence H.S. and attended Lake Forest College where he excelled in football. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave. Chicago, IL 60643 on Saturday, August 8th for memorial visitation 10:00am-11:00am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com