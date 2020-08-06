1/
Peter R. Pattara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter R. Pattara, Age 63, of Kankakee, formerly of Oak Lawn, Born into Eternal Life on July 30, 2020. Loving father of Edward Restituto (Kathryn), Mary Rose Pattara, and James Everett Pattara. Proud grandpa of Giada. Beloved son of the late Alice and Edward Pattara. Devoted brother of Mary Fran (Kirk) Wessler, Laura Pattara, Lisa (Bernie) Pattara-McGrane, and Vincent (JoAnn) Pattara. "Uncle Peter" was also loved by many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews. Peter is also remembered by many loving friends. Alumnus of St. Laurence H.S. and attended Lake Forest College where he excelled in football. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave. Chicago, IL 60643 on Saturday, August 8th for memorial visitation 10:00am-11:00am. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved