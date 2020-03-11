|
Peter S. Pagratis, age 92, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Rose Desila and Peter Pagratis of Corfu, Greece. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Commencement Bay, stationed in Pearl Harbor, in World War II. In 1959 he received his B. S. in Industrial Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He worked for the Crane Company in Chicago for 25 years, serving as Midwest Regional Sales Manager. From the Crane Company he focused on his second career, beginning in the early 1970's, in Chicago area real estate development. He became an award-winning broker and pioneered successful condominium conversion in the metropolitan Chicago area. He was dear brother to the late Lily (the late George) Pagratis Venson of Chicago. Fond uncle, grand uncle and friend. All services private. Arrangements by JOHN G. ADINAMIS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. 847-375-0095
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020