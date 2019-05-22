Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Schmidt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Schmidt Obituary
Peter E. Schmidt, 77, of Niles, formerly of Edison Park. Beloved husband of T.J. Schmidt, nee Stahlman. Loving father of Peter and Paul (Roberta Kraft) Schmidt. Proud grandfather of Zoey, Madeline, Peter B. and Avery Schmidt. Dear brother of Arthur (the late Mary Pat), Steven (Penny) and Mary (Bruce) Foyer. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime member of St. Juliana Parish, active in Scouting and the religious education programs. Dedicated volunteer at Lutheran General Hospital. Visitation Friday, May 24, 2019, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, Director. 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. from 4-8 pm. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am prayers at funeral home to St. Juliana Church where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sisters of the Living Word, 800 N. Fernandez Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL, 60004 or appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now