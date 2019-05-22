|
|
Peter E. Schmidt, 77, of Niles, formerly of Edison Park. Beloved husband of T.J. Schmidt, nee Stahlman. Loving father of Peter and Paul (Roberta Kraft) Schmidt. Proud grandfather of Zoey, Madeline, Peter B. and Avery Schmidt. Dear brother of Arthur (the late Mary Pat), Steven (Penny) and Mary (Bruce) Foyer. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime member of St. Juliana Parish, active in Scouting and the religious education programs. Dedicated volunteer at Lutheran General Hospital. Visitation Friday, May 24, 2019, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, Director. 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. from 4-8 pm. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am prayers at funeral home to St. Juliana Church where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sisters of the Living Word, 800 N. Fernandez Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL, 60004 or appreciated. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019