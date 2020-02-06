Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
Peter Jelinek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Jelinek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter T. Jelinek


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter T. Jelinek Obituary
Jelinek, Peter T., U.S. Navy. Beloved husband of the late Leonora "Lona" Jelinek. Loving uncle of Thomas (Jean), Dr. Curtis (Laurie) Jelinek and Barbara (Dr. Todd) Piper. Dear cousin, great uncle and great-great uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents William and Sylvia Jelinek and brother William F. (Harriet) Jelinek. Member of the Elks Lodge # 1526. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to a . Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 15, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL. Interment Private (847)823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -