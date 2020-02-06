|
Jelinek, Peter T., U.S. Navy. Beloved husband of the late Leonora "Lona" Jelinek. Loving uncle of Thomas (Jean), Dr. Curtis (Laurie) Jelinek and Barbara (Dr. Todd) Piper. Dear cousin, great uncle and great-great uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents William and Sylvia Jelinek and brother William F. (Harriet) Jelinek. Member of the Elks Lodge # 1526. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to a . Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 15, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL. Interment Private (847)823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020