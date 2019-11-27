|
Peter Theodore Ivanovich, MD, FRCP was born November 9, 1928 in Tacoma, Washington to Mato and Maria (Anticevic) Ivanovich. He died at home in Chicago on November 16, 2019
Peter Ivanovich learned commercial salmon fishing on his father's boat on the Puget Sound, and thus supported his undergraduate work at Seattle University. Pursuing a degree in medicine from St. Louis University, he likewise pursued beautiful classmate Alexis Schwitalla. The two physicians married at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.
While serving in the U.S. Army in West Germany, Dr. Ivanovich frequently visited the Dalmatian coast from whence his parents had emigrated. Back in Seattle for a fellowship in the early 1960's, Dr. Ivanovich worked with Belding Scribner, the father of chronic hemodialysis. Building on this experience, Dr. Ivanovich assisted the introduction of dialysis units across the country and in foreign countries, thus helping extend the lives of countless patients with end-stage renal disease. For this he received the highest honor that the Japanese government presents a civilian non-citizen.
Northwestern University invited Dr. Ivanovich to join the faculty of the Medical School in 1971. His legacy includes legions of physicians who came from around the world to train and conduct research in Chicago. Dr. Ivanovich was also honored as a visiting Professor at universities around the world.
Peter's interests and passions included symphonic music, opera, art, travel, scuba, piloting small aircraft, wine and fine dining. Most of all, Peter enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister Rosemary (the late Jack) Sareault; and dear friend Frank Krumlovsky. He is survived by his brother Frank (Judy); sons Matthew (Sanja), Peter Alphonse (Karolina), and Francis (Diana); grandchildren, Jake, Eli, Hanna, and Daniel; nephews Chris (Molly) Ivanovich and Vincent Sareault; by a special niece, Marina Ivanovic; and by his dear friends Horst and Hannelore Klinkmann and Murray and Joan Levin.
The funeral will be held at the Holy Name Cathedral, State Street at Chicago Avenue at one o'clock on Saturday November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to:
The Peter T. Ivanovich Endowment
Feinberg School of Medicine
Northwestern University
420 East Superior Street
Chicago, Illinois 60611
