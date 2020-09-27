1/
Peter Thomas Shovlain
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
December 11,1942 - September 9, 2020

Peter Shovlain, age 77, passed away on September 9,2020 in San Diego California. Raised in Iowa, he attended St. Ambrose University and John Marshall School of Law in Chicago, Illinois. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war and served with distinction as a Marine Corp Captain.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie, loving daughters Alison, Jennifer and Jill and five adoring grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary Granneman and brother, Paul.

Inurnment Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
