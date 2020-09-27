December 11,1942 - September 9, 2020



Peter Shovlain, age 77, passed away on September 9,2020 in San Diego California. Raised in Iowa, he attended St. Ambrose University and John Marshall School of Law in Chicago, Illinois. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war and served with distinction as a Marine Corp Captain.



Survivors include his wife Bonnie, loving daughters Alison, Jennifer and Jill and five adoring grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary Granneman and brother, Paul.



Inurnment Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego





