Age 98
Beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Milano)
Loving father of Sarah D'Amico, John, Rose (Dave) Miller and the late Paul (Paula)
Cherished Grandfather of Laura, John, Jennifer, Cheryl and Danielle
Great grandfather of Luca, Nico, Gio, Santino, Bianca, Gianna, Brendon, Mackenzie, Paul, and Timothy
Devoted brother of Angelina (The late Bob) Perna
Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews
Friends and relatives are asked to gather for
Visitation Friday 9:00 am till time of Mass 10:00 am at St. Philip the Apostle Church 1223 Holtz Ave. Addison, Il. Info:708-343-6161 or Severinofd.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019