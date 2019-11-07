Home

Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1223 Holtz Ave.
Addison, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1223 Holtz Ave.
Addison, IL
View Map
Peter Volpe Obituary
Age 98

Beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Milano)

Loving father of Sarah D'Amico, John, Rose (Dave) Miller and the late Paul (Paula)

Cherished Grandfather of Laura, John, Jennifer, Cheryl and Danielle

Great grandfather of Luca, Nico, Gio, Santino, Bianca, Gianna, Brendon, Mackenzie, Paul, and Timothy

Devoted brother of Angelina (The late Bob) Perna

Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews

Friends and relatives are asked to gather for

Visitation Friday 9:00 am till time of Mass 10:00 am at St. Philip the Apostle Church 1223 Holtz Ave. Addison, Il. Info:708-343-6161 or Severinofd.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019
