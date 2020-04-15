Home

Peter Voss Jr. Obituary
Peter Voss, Jr, age 90, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of the late Gladys Voss, nee Triezenberg; loving father of Robert (Lynn) Voss, Cheryl (Richard) Miedema, and David (Kathryn) Voss; devoted grandfather of Marissa and Jeffrey Voss, Ryan, Rebecca and Chad Miedema, and Luke and Julia Voss; fond brother of Jeanette (the late John) Bierma, the late Clarence Voss, and the late Jacob Voss; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church.

Memorial Service pending. Interment private. Memorials to Timothy Christian Schools, 188 W. Butterfield Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126, are appreciated. For more info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020
