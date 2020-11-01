1/1
Peter Voss Sr.
Peter Voss Sr., age 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband for 63 years to Louetta, nee Slager. Loving father of Peter Jr. (Valerie), John (Kimberly), David (Pamela), Donna (Shawn) Matthuis, Thomas (Cheryl) and James (Rachel). Cherished grandfather of 22. Dearest great-grandfather of 28. Dear brother of Grace (Henry) Kamp and the late Jacob (late Johanna) Voss, Jennie (late Henry "Ike") Iwema, Henry (late Grace) Voss, Sadie (late Richard) Smits, Ted (Peggy) Voss, John (late Frances) Voss, Anna (late Clarence) Haak and Marie (late Edward) Pierik. Dear brother-in-law of John (Madeline) Slager, Joyce (Ken) Ipema, Dorothy (Jim) VanderVeer, and the late Beverly (Dave) Noort. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Pete was a well known builder and developer in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Visitation Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Private burial at Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. A service to celebrate Pete's life will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Orland Park Christian Reformed Church, 7500 Sycamore Dr., Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A live-stream of the service will be available, please visit Pete's obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com to view the live-stream of the service. The link will be posted shortly. Memorials to the Bible League International, 1 Bible League Plaza, Crete, IL 60417-9902 (bibleleague.org) preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Orland Park Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
