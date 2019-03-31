|
Peter W. Kamp, age 87, beloved husband for 59 years to Judith, nee Schurman. Loving father of Steve (Amy) Kamp, Paul (Nancy) Kamp, Ellen Kamp, and James (Unsoo) Kamp. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Rebekah, and Ashura; Madison, Angela, and Anthony. Dearest great-grandfather of Austyn. Dear brother of Jeanette (late Mitch) Kwasteniet (late Jerry) Hop, and the late Everett (Verbena) Kamp, Johanna (late Hans) Verbeek, Henry (Carol) Kamp, and Betty (late Kenneth) Postma. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Sole proprietor of Chicago Dropcloth Service. Pete was an avid gardener and was the first president of the Palos Garden Club. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3-9 PM at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Friday, April 5, 2019 at Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church, 7059 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. Memorials to Roseland Christian Ministries, 10858 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60628 (https://roselandchristianministries.org/give-now/) preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019