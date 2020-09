Pat Hansen, 91, passed away Sept. 1, finally realizing her wish to rejoin her children and husband, who left before her.Pat was a longtime resident of Niles, and had recently been battling dementia. She leaves behind her son, Tom; daughter-in-law Lori; grandchildren Hayley, Cody, Adam Brushaber, Elizabeth Loose; great-grandchildren Cadence, Savannah, Ana and Genevieve; son-in-law Ken Brushaber. Pat was preceded in death by her son, John; daughter, Linda; and husband, Richard.Service Saturday Sept. 3 at noon. Skajafuneralhomes.com . Covid rules limit to 50 guests