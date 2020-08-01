Dr. Petro Popowycz, DVM passed away on Thursday, July 30 at the age of 97, in Madison Wisconsin at the home of his daughter Diana. Petro was predeceased in 2008 by his wife Irene. He is survived by his three children; his daughter Diana and her three children Marta, Yuri, and Miron, his daughter Bohdanna and her three children Maya, Theo, and Sophie and his son Alexander and his wife Kim and their two children Tallia and Karina.



Petro was passionate about his veterinary practice and continued to practice up until the age of 95. He was much loved and will be missed by his animal and human friends.



No Memorial Service will be held at this time due to health concerns (Covid-19).





