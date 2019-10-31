Home

Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Phil J. Colucci


1948 - 2019
Phil J. Colucci, age 71. Beloved husband of the late Leslie J. Loving father of Paul (Jessica), Lisa (Jimmy) Loerzel, John, Alison, Philip and Michael. #1 Grandpa of Joey, Ava, Ethan and Cooper. Caring brother of Bob (Stash) and Mary Ann (Santi) Campanella. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Ave. Family and friends gathering Saturday at funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. then proceed to Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
