Philip Ambrose Doran Sr., Age 79, Born into Eternal Life on September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary I. (nee Scanlan) for 55 years. Loving father of John (Jennifer), the late Philip, Edmund "Ned," Margaret (Jeff) Pezza, and Elizabeth (Patrick) Sheedy. Adored "Pop" of Margaux, Mairead, and Jameson Doran, Luke, Andrew, David, Mary Irene and Margaret Grace Pezza, and Charlotte and Caroline Sheedy. Dear brother of Maryrita (John) Peters and the late John W. Doran. Cherished uncle and grand uncle to the Brown, Eiben, Peters, and Scanlan families. Phil Doran was a lifelong resident of Christ the King parish in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's south side. He attended Christ the King elementary school where he met his future bride, Mary I Scanlan, in the 6th grade. He was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School, John Carroll University and completed his law degree at Northwestern University in 1965. He was a successful trial lawyer who wowed juries with his extraordinary oratory skills and sharp wit. His hard work and dedication to his law career always benefited his clients. Phil's legendary talent as a lawyer was second only to his passion for helping others. The Franciscan Outreach shelter, St. Vincent DePaul, Precious Blood Ministries, Misericordia and the Juvenile Detention Center were a few of the organizations that benefited from Phil's boundless compassion and tireless devotion. Visitation for family and friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 2-9pm at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by attendees. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Christ the King Church on Friday, September 25, 2020 will be private for the Doran and Scanlan families. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be announced on www.heeneyfh.com
. For your convenience, outdoor seating will be available with video screens located in front of the church. A graveside committal 1:30pm at St. Mary Cemetery will be open to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Franciscan Outreach, 717B W. 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60616 or Christ the King School Foundation, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave. Chicago, IL 60643 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com