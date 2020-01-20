Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Philip A. Levine, age 94. World War II Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Rae Levine. Beloved father of Frank (Holli) Levine and Andrew (Michelle) Levine. Proud grandfather of Erin (Alex Morrison), Eddie, Kayley, and Ben. Cherished uncle of many. Wonderful "Machatenem" of Heddie and Bob Romanoff. Service Tuesday 1PM, at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Or Shalom, 21 Hawthorn Parkway, Vernon Hills, IL 60061, www.orshalomlc.org or Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
