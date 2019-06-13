Home

Philip A. Mahoney, Jr. Beloved husband of Kathleen Mahoney, nee Dawson. Loving father of Daniel, Therese (Daniel) Faghir, Patrick (Tracy), Jennifer (Matt) Skoog. Devoted grandfather of Megan (Justin), Daniel, Erin (Alex), Shannon, Ryan, Riley, Kevin, Katie, Emily, Jack, Mia, and Bailey. Dear brother of Denis (Kathy), Michael (Mary), Erin, Lucy Ann (Bill) Brennan, John (Gayle), Kieran (Joe) Lyons, Maureen (Brad) Stenson, Sheila (Tom) Campbell, and Brian (Kathryn). Fond uncle and great grandfather of many. Former member of Plumbers Local 130. "He did it his way"Memorial visitation Saturday, 9:00 A.M until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment private.Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
