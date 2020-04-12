|
Philip A. Marcyn, formerly of Schaumburg, age 69. U.S. Navy Veteran. Cherished son of the late Helen A. (nee Scrzeczkowski) and the late Chester A.Marcyn; loving brother of Edward (Cheryl), Mary Sue, Barbara and Carolyn (Randy) Drolen; beloved step-father of Lindsay (Eric) Baumbich; proud step-grandfather of many; fond uncle of Michael, Joseph, Jaclyn, Jack and Jenna. Phil was retired from the IL Department of Transportation after 25 plus years of service. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery was private. Due to the COVID-19 crisis a Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to () appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020