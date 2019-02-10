Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Evenstad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Andrew Evenstad


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip Andrew Evenstad Obituary
Philip Andrew Evenstad, born December 30, 1956, and left us too soon February 5, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Damon, on December 29, 2018. Survived by his mother of Joan LaMair Evenstad; brothers Steven and Harry; aunts Brabara LaMair and Sonia Evenstad; uncles Ramon (Mary) and Paul (Virginia) Evenstad; and cousins John (Jan), Robin (Mike), and Amy (Arthur). Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2pm at Northfield Community Church, 400 Wagner Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Memorial donations may be made to Northfield Community Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.