|
|
Philip Andrew Evenstad, born December 30, 1956, and left us too soon February 5, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Damon, on December 29, 2018. Survived by his mother of Joan LaMair Evenstad; brothers Steven and Harry; aunts Brabara LaMair and Sonia Evenstad; uncles Ramon (Mary) and Paul (Virginia) Evenstad; and cousins John (Jan), Robin (Mike), and Amy (Arthur). Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2pm at Northfield Community Church, 400 Wagner Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Memorial donations may be made to Northfield Community Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019