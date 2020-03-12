Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
186th St. and Dixie Hwy
Homewood, IL
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
186th St. and Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL
Philip Arthur Radloff

Philip Arthur Radloff Obituary
Philip Arthur Radloff, March 5, 2020, Age 72, Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of Karen Anne Radloff nee Kuehn. Dear father of Jennifer (Brent) Poortinga, and Andre (Natalie Oldani) Radloff. Cherished grandfather of Gavin, Carter, and Landon Poortinga. Loving brother of Janice (the late Joseph) Kolar. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Past president of the Chicagoland American Institute of Architects (AIA). Building Commissioner for the Village of Flossmoor. Served on committee for Irons Oaks Environmental Learning Center. Memorial Visitation Monday, March 16 at Faith Lutheran Church, 186th St. and Dixie Hwy. Homewood from 1:30 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
