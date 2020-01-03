|
|
On December 29, 2019, Philip C. Peterson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 88.
Philip was born March 10, 1931 in Topeka, KS to Ward Ephraim Peterson and Marguerite Lucretia Helms Peterson.
He received his Engineering Bachelor's Degree from Kansas University, his law degree from Washburn University in Topkea, KS and his MBA from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.
Philip served in the United States Air Force for 22 years as a pilot in South Korea, Japan and was called up in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
He worked as a patent attorney for 36 years with the firm of Mason, Kohlmainen, Rathburn and Weiss in Chicago, IL.
Philip's passions were flying and music. He owned and flew two different bi-planes competitively in his early retirement. He was an accomplished pianist, guitarist, ukulele and banjo player. His most recent music activity was with the Gulf Coast Banjo Society in Venice, FL where his signature song was "Roll the Patrol".
During his working years, he formed the Peterson Boat Company and designed and built the Water Bronco, which was the precursor to today's jet skis.
Philip was preceded in death by his first wife, Julie, a son, Roger and two sisters, Margaret and Alice. He is survived by his current wife, Patricia and his son, Philip C. Peterson, Jr. He is also survived by three grandsons, Carlos Peterson, Chris Peterson, Collin Peterson and three step-grandchildren, Taylor Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and Cassie Rhodes.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service, to include military honors, will be held at Fair Play Presbyterian Church, Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Mel Davis officiating. A reception will follow in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair Play Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 191, Fair Play, SC 29643 or Tidewell Hospice of Venice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020