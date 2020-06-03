Philip Calvin Swanberg
Phil Swanberg passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin after a long and full life. He was 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and his beloved son Stephen.

Phil leaves behind his wife Virginia, his daughters Julie, Wendy, and Corinne, eight grandchildren – Emily and Sarah Boyce; Michael, Charlie, and Timothy Sinnott; and Ellie, Kenzie, and Daniel Frysztak --as well as many friends and extended family. He came from a good Swedish family, had his own family which he loved, he enjoyed his career, had many friends, and died at peace with himself and the life he had lived.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
