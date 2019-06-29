|
Philip De Francesco, age 86. Served in the Korean War as a US Army Airborne Veteran. Beloved husband of Rosa De Francesco nee Maranto; loving father of Salvatore De Francesco, Maria (Peter) Besser, and the late Nicklas De Francesco; beloved son of the late Nicola and the late Maria De Francesco nee Grisanti; fond grandfather of Nicklas, Ryan, Diana, and Philip; great grandfather of Eli Christopher; dear brother-in-law of Rosario (Mary) Maranto and Maria Maranto La Scola; fond uncle of Carla, Sergio, 3 nieces in Sicily, Italy. Visitation will be Sunday June 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services start Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 29, 2019