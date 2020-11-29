1/2
Philip F. Tortorici
91, of Palos Heights suddenly passed away on November 18, 2020. A loving husband and devoted father who was young at heart. Phil was born March 26, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY and was a resident of Palos Heights since 1959. His best friend, wife, and love of his life Doris passed away earlier this year. He is survived by his children, Denise (Mike Bonome); Sherry (Al Flores); Linda (Bill Furie); Lisa (Tom Cumbo) and Dave (Beth). He was an adoring grandfather of many grandchildren who will miss him greatly. Brother of the late Sam Tortorici (Dorothy). He was a beloved uncle and dear friend to many. Phil served in the Korean War. He later graduated from NIU with a Degree in Education and then received his Masters Degree at IU. He was an Industrial Arts and Diversified Occupation teacher at Argo Community High School from 1959-1992 and was coach of the Boys Tennis and Golf teams. He was a devoted member of VICA/Skills USA, of which he and Doris were honored with a Life Time Achievement Award. In the 1980's he and Doris were a part of the Rainbow Strollers, a square dance group. He was an active member of St. Alexander's Church serving as an usher for over 55 years and a member of the Theodore Guerin Council of the Knights of Columbus. After retirement, he worked as a starter at Cog Hill Country Club. He was also a member of the Orland-Palos VFW 2604, Palos Heights and Worth Township Senior Clubs, Palos Garden Club and Orland Park Health & Fitness Center. A combined celebration of Phil and Doris' fabulous lives and their enduring legacies will be held summer of 2021. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361 - 4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
