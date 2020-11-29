91, of Palos Heights suddenly passed away on November 18, 2020. A loving husband and devoted father who was young at heart. Phil was born March 26, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY and was a resident of Palos Heights since 1959. His best friend, wife, and love of his life Doris passed away earlier this year. He is survived by his children, Denise (Mike Bonome); Sherry (Al Flores); Linda (Bill Furie); Lisa (Tom Cumbo) and Dave (Beth). He was an adoring grandfather of many grandchildren who will miss him greatly. Brother of the late Sam Tortorici (Dorothy). He was a beloved uncle and dear friend to many. Phil served in the Korean War. He later graduated from NIU with a Degree in Education and then received his Masters Degree at IU. He was an Industrial Arts and Diversified Occupation teacher at Argo Community High School from 1959-1992 and was coach of the Boys Tennis and Golf teams. He was a devoted member of VICA/Skills USA, of which he and Doris were honored with a Life Time Achievement Award. In the 1980's he and Doris were a part of the Rainbow Strollers, a square dance group. He was an active member of St. Alexander's Church serving as an usher for over 55 years and a member of the Theodore Guerin Council of the Knights of Columbus. After retirement, he worked as a starter at Cog Hill Country Club. He was also a member of the Orland-Palos VFW 2604, Palos Heights and Worth Township Senior Clubs, Palos Garden Club and Orland Park Health & Fitness Center. A combined celebration of Phil and Doris' fabulous lives and their enduring legacies will be held summer of 2021. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com
