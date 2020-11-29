Philip "Fitz" Joseph FitzSimons M.D., of Glenview, IL died on November 13th in Naples, Florida. Fitz is survived by his loving wife (Dana), three sons (Tim, Ryan, Brendan), three daughters-in-law (Jill, Kimberly, Caitlin), and seven grandchildren (Teddy, Maddie, Declan, Faye, Cian, Colin, and Kenna Grace). He was born to William and Mary FitzSimons on October 1st, 1945 in Chicago, IL, the eldest of seven children--the late Brian (Fran), Mary Ellen (Pat), Marcia (Christian), Peggy (George), Sheila (Rich), Michael (Karin)--that grew up in Euclid, OH. As a child, Fitz contracted polio, which left him with a limp for the rest of his life. After graduating from Dayton University and Northwestern University School of Medicine, Fitz proudly practiced orthopedics for 33 years at Evanston and Glenbrook Hospitals. He derived great joy from teaching medical students and residents throughout his career and was conferred the title of Professor Emeritus from Northwestern, upon his retirement. Fitz also lent his time and talents for years to the Shriner's Children's Hospital and served as a team doctor for Glenbrook South High School and Northwestern University athletics. While varied, his passions included playing golf and fishing with friends, traveling internationally with Dana, and of course watching the Cubs. In his later years, "Daideo" loved spoiling his grandchildren, and took great delight in watching his sons take on the role of fatherhood. The life of the party, Fitz's unique ability to tell jokes will be sorely missed by friends far and near.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Evans Scholar Foundation, (847)724-4600 https://wgaesf.org/content/memorials-and-honorariums
