1/1
Philip FitzSimons
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip "Fitz" Joseph FitzSimons M.D., of Glenview, IL died on November 13th in Naples, Florida. Fitz is survived by his loving wife (Dana), three sons (Tim, Ryan, Brendan), three daughters-in-law (Jill, Kimberly, Caitlin), and seven grandchildren (Teddy, Maddie, Declan, Faye, Cian, Colin, and Kenna Grace). He was born to William and Mary FitzSimons on October 1st, 1945 in Chicago, IL, the eldest of seven children--the late Brian (Fran), Mary Ellen (Pat), Marcia (Christian), Peggy (George), Sheila (Rich), Michael (Karin)--that grew up in Euclid, OH. As a child, Fitz contracted polio, which left him with a limp for the rest of his life. After graduating from Dayton University and Northwestern University School of Medicine, Fitz proudly practiced orthopedics for 33 years at Evanston and Glenbrook Hospitals. He derived great joy from teaching medical students and residents throughout his career and was conferred the title of Professor Emeritus from Northwestern, upon his retirement. Fitz also lent his time and talents for years to the Shriner's Children's Hospital and served as a team doctor for Glenbrook South High School and Northwestern University athletics. While varied, his passions included playing golf and fishing with friends, traveling internationally with Dana, and of course watching the Cubs. In his later years, "Daideo" loved spoiling his grandchildren, and took great delight in watching his sons take on the role of fatherhood. The life of the party, Fitz's unique ability to tell jokes will be sorely missed by friends far and near.

Services celebrating Fitz are yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Evans Scholar Foundation, (847)724-4600 https://wgaesf.org/content/memorials-and-honorariums

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved