Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213

Philip G. Monteith


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip G. Monteith Obituary
Philip G. "Phil" Monteith, age 92, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL and longtime of Centre, AL, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Maple Glen Memory Care Community in Glen Ellyn, IL. He was born June 6, 1927 in Dallas, TX.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -