Philip G. "Phil" Monteith, age 92, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL and longtime of Centre, AL, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Maple Glen Memory Care Community in Glen Ellyn, IL. He was born June 6, 1927 in Dallas, TX.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020