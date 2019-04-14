Home

Philip G. Pfister Obituary
Philip G. Pfister, formerly of El Paso, IL, passed away on 4/7/2019. Phil was born in Hudson, Illinois, to Lloyd and Edith Pfister on 1/30/1924. He proudly served in the army in WWII. He was a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 780 union for over 73 years of which he served 14 years as president. Phil enjoyed reading historical novels, travel, the symphony, the opera and museums. He was a great lover of the City of Chicago and all it had to offer, and made it his home for over 70 years. Phil is survived by seven nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews, and 5 great great nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be 4/19/19. Contact Lakeview Funeral Home for info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019
