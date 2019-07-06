|
Philip Garoon, age 89, of Chicago. Patriarch, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Beloved husband of the late Ilene; adored and cherished father of Lisa Garoon, Howard (Cindy) Garoon, and Nanci Garoon Leigner; dear father-in-law of Frank Leigner; revered and treasured Papa of Bradley, Jeffrey, Amelia "Molly", Alison, Rachel, Ethan, and Isaac; loving companion of Jeane Greenbaum; Phil "Sir" to many. Graveside service Sunday, 11:00 a.m. at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Philip's memory to: Garoon Gateway to Science, c/o JCC, 300 Revere Dr, Northbrook, IL 60062, or to the Weizmann Institute, www.weizmann-usa.org . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group. www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 6 to July 7, 2019