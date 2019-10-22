|
Philip Geltner, "Favie", age 91, adored son of the late Sam and the late Fannie Geltner, happily married for 51 years to the late Phyllis (nee Gold); loving father of Cheryl (Leonard) Levine and Wendy (Irwin) Steinberg; cherished Poppy of Richard (Nicola), Allison, Scott (Lauren), Mitchell (Cristy) and Jeffrey (fiancée Jackie); much loved Poppy of eight great grandchildren: Isabella, Hal, Eliana, Emily, Dani, Mason, Liam and Remi; dear brother of the late Ruth (the late Louis) Winsky and the late Barry (the late Jeannette) Geltner. Philip was adored by many nieces, nephews and friends. Chapel service Wed. Oct. 23, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, at giving.uchicago.edu/pediatric-gi-bowlathon . For information or condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019