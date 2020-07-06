On July 3rd, 2020 Philip Gerard Vierneisel passed away in Kansas City, MO at the age of 64. He was born in Chicago, IL on August 2nd, 1955. He is survived by wife Lori (Henrikson), children Eric (Nicole), Emily (Christian) Alsing, Anna (Michael Bond), and grandson Jacob Alsing. Dearest son to Helen Vierneisel and the late Curtis F. Vierneisel. Beloved brother to Steve (Gail), Chris (Rick) Clark, Carol (Dan) Volpe, Claudia (Pete) Nodzenski, Connie Dudek, Ken, the late Curtis Michael, and Cindy (Jim) Kernan. Loving uncle and great uncle to many. Member of the Taft High School 1972 Public League Championship Football Team. Attended University of Illinois, played football for the Illini and graduated in 1976. Retired from Delta Airlines in 2011. Phil loved to travel, spend time with family, and was active every day. In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation in Phil's memory to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Memorial service in Chicago TBD.





