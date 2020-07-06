1/1
Philip Gerard Vierneisel
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 3rd, 2020 Philip Gerard Vierneisel passed away in Kansas City, MO at the age of 64. He was born in Chicago, IL on August 2nd, 1955. He is survived by wife Lori (Henrikson), children Eric (Nicole), Emily (Christian) Alsing, Anna (Michael Bond), and grandson Jacob Alsing. Dearest son to Helen Vierneisel and the late Curtis F. Vierneisel. Beloved brother to Steve (Gail), Chris (Rick) Clark, Carol (Dan) Volpe, Claudia (Pete) Nodzenski, Connie Dudek, Ken, the late Curtis Michael, and Cindy (Jim) Kernan. Loving uncle and great uncle to many. Member of the Taft High School 1972 Public League Championship Football Team. Attended University of Illinois, played football for the Illini and graduated in 1976. Retired from Delta Airlines in 2011. Phil loved to travel, spend time with family, and was active every day. In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation in Phil's memory to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Memorial service in Chicago TBD.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Phils passing! Have fond memories of the Oconto street families!
Thomas Kane
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved