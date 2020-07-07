Philip Gregory Kardasz, 81, of Willowbrook. Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father of Gregory (Debbie), Katherine (Joseph) Paterno, Lynn, Deborah (Mark) Roper and the late Michael. Devoted stepfather of Patrick, Steven (Cindy), James and the late Michael (Lisa) Day. Dear grandfather of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm with a Service at 8pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Due to the current health situation, masks are required, social distancing will be observed, and only 50 people will be admitted at a time. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Shriner's Hospital for Children
or Wounded Warrior Project
appreciated. Phil taught and coached at Maine West High School, as well as Maine East and South and Bolingbrook High School. He was chosen out of 350,000 coaches and inducted into the AFLAC National Assistant Coach of the Year. Funeral home phone 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com