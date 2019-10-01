|
Philip H. Bizar, 77, Of Chicago passed away 9/18/19. Phil is survived by his loving son, Craig Bizar, Grandson, Asa A. Bizar, and beloved brother-in-law, Uncle, and cousin to many. Preceded by his parents Sol & Rebecca Bizar and brother Larry Bizar. Phil was a devout atheist, Democrat, and Bears fan. Phil was a football superstar at Austin High School and founding member of the law firm Bizar & Doyle, LLC where he worked with his son up until his passing. Secular gathering and celebration of life 10/6/19 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
For further info: (312)-498-5561.
Fare Thee Well, Pops.
