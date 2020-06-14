Philip Heles

Philip McEvoy Heles, age 97, of Wheeling. Loving father of Philip McEvoy (Carol Culbertson) Heles, Jr. of Rapid City, Michigan. Adoring grandfather of John Richard Heles of Chicago, Illinois and Peter McEvoy Heles of Rapid City, Michigan. Dear son of the late John A. Heles and Bernice McEvoy Heles. Kind brother of the late Reverend John William Heles. Growing up in the Great Depression, Phil was fiscally conservative and never discarded of an item that might serve some purpose later on. He grew up in a devout Roman Catholic family and he continued practicing that faith throughout his life through service and daily prayer. Phil joined the United States Marine Corps and served honorably as a Corporal. Phil was a salesman of road construction materials for over 50 years before retiring in his early eighties. The majority of his career was spent at Material Service Corporation in Chicago, Illinois where he gained the reputation as being an honest, dedicated and loyal employee. Phil was affectionately known as "Pop" to his grandsons and others, He faithfully attended his grandson's childhood sporting events seeing all their performances through rose-colored glasses. He was open-minded, caring and attentive.
Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Addolorate Villa, 557 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60090.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.