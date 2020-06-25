Philip Henry Dittmar Jr.
Philip Henry Dittmar Jr. (long time resident of Highland Park) passed away on Friday, June 19, at the age of 89, in Lake Zurich, Illinois. Phil was preceded in death by his parents Mabel and Philip, beloved wife Constance (Harkins) and daughter Kimberly (Shaver). He is survived by his daughter Karen, (Kevin Leach), son Mark, and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, 273 Dearborn Court, Geneva, IL 60134. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 am at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. Due to the current pandemic a private burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfun eralhome.com



Published in PL-Lake on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
