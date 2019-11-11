|
|
Philip J. Arendt, 73, beloved husband of Deborah nee Duke; loving father of Theresa (Brock) Friedman and David (Jessica) Arendt; devoted grandfather of Abigail, Samuel and Daphne. A longtime activist in the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods of Chicago, he was also an active leader at Emanuel Congregation. Funeral service Tuesday 1 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Love Without Boundaries, www.lovewithoutboundaries.com, Boxer Rebound, Inc., www.boxerrebound.com or . Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019