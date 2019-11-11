Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Arendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip J. Arendt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip J. Arendt Obituary
Philip J. Arendt, 73, beloved husband of Deborah nee Duke; loving father of Theresa (Brock) Friedman and David (Jessica) Arendt; devoted grandfather of Abigail, Samuel and Daphne. A longtime activist in the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods of Chicago, he was also an active leader at Emanuel Congregation. Funeral service Tuesday 1 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Love Without Boundaries, www.lovewithoutboundaries.com, Boxer Rebound, Inc., www.boxerrebound.com or . Info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now