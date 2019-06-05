Home

Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Ave.
Philip J. Bartolotta Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his residence, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Age 97 years. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Esther S. Bartolotta (nee Arvay), two daughters Debbie Plesniak-Bartolotta and Denise Bartolotta. Two granddaughters Margaret (Jay) Hiland, Jr. and Katherine Plesniak. His brother Anthony (Joan Wojcik) Bartolotta and brother-in-law Gene Golden. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorial to the Shire of Our Lady of Pompeii will be appreciated. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
