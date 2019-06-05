|
|
Passed away peacefully at his residence, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Age 97 years. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Esther S. Bartolotta (nee Arvay), two daughters Debbie Plesniak-Bartolotta and Denise Bartolotta. Two granddaughters Margaret (Jay) Hiland, Jr. and Katherine Plesniak. His brother Anthony (Joan Wojcik) Bartolotta and brother-in-law Gene Golden. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorial to the Shire of Our Lady of Pompeii will be appreciated. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019