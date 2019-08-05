Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Germaine Church
PHILIP J. BUYAN

Philip J. Buyan U.S. Marine. Beloved Son of the late Anna nee Swab & Joseph Buyan. Dear brother of the late George (Arlene) Buyan. Fond uncle of Georganne (Mark) Buyan-Smith, Gregory (Debbie) Buyan, Gina (Dr. Jeff) Rubel & Michael Buyan. Proud great uncle of Travis Rubel & Nicholas Smith. Funeral Wednesday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Germaine Church for mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019
