|
|
Philip J. Buyan U.S. Marine. Beloved Son of the late Anna nee Swab & Joseph Buyan. Dear brother of the late George (Arlene) Buyan. Fond uncle of Georganne (Mark) Buyan-Smith, Gregory (Debbie) Buyan, Gina (Dr. Jeff) Rubel & Michael Buyan. Proud great uncle of Travis Rubel & Nicholas Smith. Funeral Wednesday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Germaine Church for mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm.
thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019