Philip J Cali of Chicago, Illinois passed away on July 28th, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved son of Marie and Salvatore; Dearest husband of Mary; Cherished father of Christopher, Dominick, and Lauren; Treasured brother of Charles, Joe, and Barb; Adored Grandfather of Giovani and Mia; Teacher, Mentor, and Friend to countless others. Services will be delayed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Please join us in celebrating his life by going to Gatheringus.com/memorial/philip-j-cali/4539 where we will be sharing memories and more information will be available. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the National Kidney Foundation.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
