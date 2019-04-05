(a.k.a. "Phil 1-Eye"); passed away on Thursday, April 4th; husband of Margaret "Peg", nee Dolan, for 61 years; father of Philip Jr., Mary Ellen (Eric) Forsberg, Stephen, Meg (Sean, Ret. CFD) Burke, Maureen (Edward) Plebanek, Julie (Kevin) McGreal, Jennifer (Gregory) Quartucci, Colette (Gregory) Scrimger, Martin (Kristin), and Dr. Elizabeth Graham; grandpa of 27, including his late grandson, Robert "Bobby" Graham; and great-grandpa of 2; brother of Dr. Georgia (Leonard) Mankowski, Robert (Mag), the late William (Mary Lou), late Ann, and the late Louis (Penny); brother-in-law of Maureen (Michael) Lavin, Martin (Kim) Dolan, Michael (Kathleen) Dolan, Nancy Dolan, late Mary Jean (Jim) Salach, and the late Jim (Helen) Dolan; Uncle of many nieces and nephews; Philip was born in Waukesha, WI to the late Louis and Mary Ellen Graham in 1934; Graduate of Leo High School; US Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, and had a long career as a truck driver throughout the greater Chicago area; He eventually settled with Peg and their children in Oak Lawn, IL.; Phil loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, a cooler of beer in the backyard, and spending time with his family; In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amita Adventist St. Thomas Hospice PO Box 130 Hinsdale, IL 60522-0130 www.amitahealth.org/services/hospice or to the Illinois Chapter, PO Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011 or ; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; Funeral Monday, all family and friends will meet directly at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S Kedvale Ave, Oak Lawn, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private.; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary