More Obituaries for Philip Grib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr. Philip J. Grib

Fr. Philip J. Grib Obituary
Fr. Philip J. Grib S.J., passed away on Friday, Feb.8, in Chicago, at age 80.He entered the Society of Jesus in 1964 and was ordained to priesthood in 1972. He was a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and completed undergraduate studies at Xavier University in Cincinnati. He went on to earn a J.D. from University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from the Catholic University of America. Fr. Grib taught history and English at Loyola Academy and Law and Moral Theology at Loyola University. In addition, he worked as a campus minister and spiritual director. Upon retirement from teaching he spent the last 19 years of his life as a pastoral associate at St. Eugene's Parish. Fr. Grib was also an accomplished musician and co-founder of the "Brighton Park Connection", a local well known polka band. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob, who was also a member of Society of Jesus , and is survived by several cousin on both sides of his family. Fr. Grib will, lie in state, Saturday Feb,16 at St. Eugene's Parish,7958 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, from 9:30am until time of Mass at 11:00am interment following at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Eugene's School Endowment Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
