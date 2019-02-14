Fr. Philip J. Grib S.J., passed away on Friday, Feb.8, in Chicago, at age 80.He entered the Society of Jesus in 1964 and was ordained to priesthood in 1972. He was a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and completed undergraduate studies at Xavier University in Cincinnati. He went on to earn a J.D. from University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from the Catholic University of America. Fr. Grib taught history and English at Loyola Academy and Law and Moral Theology at Loyola University. In addition, he worked as a campus minister and spiritual director. Upon retirement from teaching he spent the last 19 years of his life as a pastoral associate at St. Eugene's Parish. Fr. Grib was also an accomplished musician and co-founder of the "Brighton Park Connection", a local well known polka band. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob, who was also a member of Society of Jesus , and is survived by several cousin on both sides of his family. Fr. Grib will, lie in state, Saturday Feb,16 at St. Eugene's Parish,7958 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, from 9:30am until time of Mass at 11:00am interment following at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Eugene's School Endowment Fund. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary