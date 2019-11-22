Home

Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Philip J. Niekelski Obituary
Philip J. Niekelski, age seventy-two of Warrenville, passed away Wednesday, November 6th. Beloved husband of Judith for forty-six years; loving father of Kaitlin Niekelski, dear grandfather of Olivia Niekelski. Brother-in-law to Kathleen Powell.

Memorial Visitation Saturday November 23 11 AM – 2 PM at Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL with a Memorial Service to follow at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA (court appointed special advocates for children). https://give.casaforchildren.org/give/207486/#!/donation/checkout

For funeral information call 630-469-0032
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019
