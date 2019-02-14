Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Philip O'Keefe
Philip J. O'Keefe

Philip J. O'Keefe Obituary
Philip J. O'Keefe, age 71, of Oak Lawn, IL passed away February 9, 2019. Loving husband of Margaret "Peggy" nee Vendl. Dearest father of Christine (Patrick) Bogdovitz, Cathleen (Michael) Grillo, Karen (Aaron) Emmert and Nicole O'Keefe. Beloved brother of Margaret "Peggy" O'Keefe. Proud Grandpa of 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Antoinette nee Pietraszewski O'Keefe. Funeral Saturday 8:45 am from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn to St. Albert the Great Church, 5555 W. State Road, Burbank; 9:30 am Mass. Visitation Friday from 3:00 to 9:00 pm. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or St. Jude would be appreciated. For info: call 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
