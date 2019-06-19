Ruff , Philip J Philip J. Ruff, 67 years of Oswego, IL died Sunday, June 16 2019 at his home with his wife and daughters at his side. He was born July 29, 1951 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Louis and Ethel nee Brophy Ruff. He was an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. He was a connoisseur of movies and loved his position as ticket taker at Kendall 11 GDX . He enjoyed camping with family, playing Skip-Bo, and was well known at all the local drive thrus. Phil was a proud "Papa" and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Cindy nee Yurjevich, four children Brian Ruff, Dana (Jimmy) Ruff, Melissa (Robert) Van Witzenburg, Laura (Joe) Wurzburger, and seven grandchildren. Preceded in death by Ken Ruff, Buddy and Jane Brophy. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 20th 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL 60543. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Anne Catholic Church 551 Boulder Hill Pass Oswego, IL 60543. Donations may be directed to Trinity Church Sandwich Board, 218 East Benton St., Aurora, IL where he volunteered.



For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com











