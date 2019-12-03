Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Philip J. Schiller, age 83, of Highland Park, prominent real estate attorney, and renowned art collector of American Social Commentary Art; beloved and adored husband for 59 years of Suzanne, nee Sperling; loving father of Howard (Debbie) Schiller, Melissa (Michael) Pure, and Alison (Irv) Wiesman; proud grandpa and papa of Lauren, Nicole, and Samantha Schiller, Emily and Jacob Pure, Tyler, Kyle, and Paige Wiesman; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Lillian Schiller; cherished brother-in-law of Judy (Bernie) Filler and Robert (Andrea) Sperling; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Private services were held Monday, December 2th. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Parkinson's Disease Services – Rush University Medical Center, www.rush.edu/services/parkinsons-disease-and-movement-disorders-program. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
