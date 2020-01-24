|
Philip J. Wieland, Northbrook, IL, died January 21, 2020 in his home, just shy of his 90th birthday. Born in Iowa City, Iowa, he grew up in and became a lifelong Chicagoan, graduating from Loyola Academy in 1948, and from Loyola University in 1952. During his college years, Phil excelled in history, drama and speech, and through these pursuits met his future wife Anne Llewellyn Wieland with whom he raised seven children. Anne preceded him in death in 1975. Phil later wed Donna Kearney and they remained together until his death.
From the 1950s to the 1970s, Phil worked for Illinois Bell (later AT&T), where he helped develop computerized billing. Before retiring, he went on to provide recruiting, telecommunications and information services to other entities in the private sector. He was a longtime member of the Wilmette Rotary Noon Club.
Phil was hugely proud of being a US Marine. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954 as a 1st lieutenant, 1 Marine Air Wing. He delighted in regaling any audience with stories from his service, and till the end of his life frequently met up with Marine "buddies" for lunch. In 2017, he was honored to participate in a Lake County, Illinois Honor Flight tour of Washington. D.C. war memorials.
Phil was enormously proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, their accomplishments and diverse walks of life. He will be remembered for his strong faith, his wide-ranging interests and his deep knowledge of history.
He is survived by his wife Donna (née Romano/Kearney) of 42 years; his children, Suzanne Nelson (Jim), Edward Wieland (Jody), John Wieland (Debbie), Kathleen DiClementi (Bob), Jim Wieland, Barbara Krantz (Jeff); his stepchildren, Raleigh Sadlier and Curtis Kearney; five nieces & nephews; 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife Anne Llewellyn and his daughter Marilyn Swiantek.
Visitation at 10:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Wilmette, IL. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am. Donations in Phil's memory may be made to Lake County Honor Flight, P.O. Box 1187, North Chicago, IL. 60064; 847-282-0374.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020