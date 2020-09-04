1/
PHILIP JAMES DOMENICO Jr.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Philip James Domenico, Jr., 76, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving father of Philip III (Holly), Kate and Anne (Derek) Munter. Adored grandpa of Max and Reece Munter. Dear brother of James (Diane), Don, Joseph (Cheryl), Lynn (Matt) Benko and the late Douglas. Fond uncle and cherished friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8pm Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 10:15am Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the funeral home to Divine Savior Church, Downers Grove for Mass at 11am. Due to current health requirements, masks and social distancing must be observed and 50 or less will be allowed at the funeral home and at church. Interment private. His greatest pleasures were sailing, tennis, and his two beloved "boys" Max and Reece. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
SEP
5
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Savior Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Smith
