It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Philip James Domenico, Jr., 76, of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of Joyce. Loving father of Philip III (Holly), Kate and Anne (Derek) Munter. Adored grandpa of Max and Reece Munter. Dear brother of James (Diane), Don, Joseph (Cheryl), Lynn (Matt) Benko and the late Douglas. Fond uncle and cherished friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8pm Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 10:15am Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the funeral home to Divine Savior Church, Downers Grove for Mass at 11am. Due to current health requirements, masks and social distancing must be observed and 50 or less will be allowed at the funeral home and at church. Interment private. His greatest pleasures were sailing, tennis, and his two beloved "boys" Max and Reece. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com