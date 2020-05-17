In the early hours of Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the midst of a Super Moon, Philip J Monaco, 57, died at his home in Oak Park, Illinois, after a courageous battle with cancer.







Philip, born on June 7, 1962, is survived by his parents Louis and Barbara (Rendek) Monaco, his sister Roxane Monaco Puccetti, his brother John, and his cherished nieces Olivia and Evelyn Puccetti. Philip was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Monaco.







Philip was a loving nephew and cousin to many. He had many lifelong friends who he remained close to, and who were supportive and with him in his final days.







Philip was a 1980 graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School, in Oak Park, IL. He went on to study photography at Columbia College Chicago. Throughout his life, Philip was an avid photographer and music lover. He was an energetic, creative, and loving person.







A memorial service is pending.





