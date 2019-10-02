Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Philip Joseph Dalen Obituary
Philip Joseph Dalen, age 78, at rest September 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Marie Dalen (nee: Willis) for 56 years. Loving father of John Dalen, Karrie (John) Leathers, Paul (Marcia) Dalen and Philip (Stacey) Dalen. Devoted grandfather of Emma, Caroline, Chloe, Jacob, George, Joshua, Campbell and Sophia. Dear brother of Marianne (Dan) VanDommelen. Dear brother-in-law of Loretta Howard. Uncle of Laura VanDommelen, Jill (Bob) Helge and Jonathan Howard. Phil retired as Deputy Chief of the Cook County Sheriff's Police after a 32 year distinguished career in law enforcement. Visitation Saturday October 5th from 10:00 am until Mass 12-Noon at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 64 Norfolk Avenue, Clarendon Hills. Services will conclude at the church. Memorials to AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice P.O. Box 130, Hinsdale, IL 60522-0130 or Masses would be appreciated. Arrangements by Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook. 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
